The Houthis launched a missile attack on a US Navy cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden off the coast of Yemen. This was announced on the evening of January 22 by the military representative of the Houthi movement Ansar Allah, Yahya Saria.

“The Navy of the Yemeni Armed Forces conducted a military operation against the American military cargo ship (Ocean Jazz) in the Gulf of Aden using anti-ship missiles,” he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Yemen's Houthis began attacking shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in November 2023. They carry out attacks in protest against Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip. On the night of January 12, the United States and Great Britain attacked Houthi targets. The White House said the attack, carried out in movement-controlled areas of the country, was defensive in nature. Hussein al-Ezzi, deputy foreign minister in the Ansar Allah government, said the US and UK would pay for the attack.

Russia condemned the US and British strikes on Yemen and called them illegitimate. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the attack a threat to peace and security.

The sides continue to strike each other. Thus, on January 19, the military representative of the Houthi movement Ansar Allah, Yahya Saria, announced a missile attack on the American vessel Chem Ranger in the Gulf of Aden; the central command of the American armed forces confirmed this information.

Later, Al Masirah TV channel reported that Houthi targets in the city of Hodeidah in Yemen were again attacked by the United States and Great Britain.

In turn, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, said that US forces carried out three more strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen.

Politburo member Muhammad al-Buheiti, in a conversation with Izvestia on January 19, said that for Ansar Allah, direct confrontation with the West is the best option. He also pointed out that the movement attacks US and British ships in the Red Sea, and the safety of shipping of other countries in the region is guaranteed.

On the night of January 20, the American central command announced a new attack on three Houthi anti-ship missiles in Yemen. As the department indicated, this will make international waters safe and secure for US Navy ships and merchant vessels.