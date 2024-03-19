The military spokesman for Yemen's Shiite Houthi rebels, Yahya Sarea, took responsibility this Tuesday (19) for a missile attack against the port city of Eilat, in southern Israel, as part of operations against the war in Yemen. Gaza Strip.

In a statement, Sarea said the insurgents launched an unspecified number of ballistic missiles at “Israeli positions” in the city of Eilat and that the projectiles “successfully” hit the targets, which he did not specify.

The note did not detail the damage or possible victims caused by this action, but reported other operations carried out in parallel, including an attack against the American ship “Mado”, in the Red Sea, with an adequate number of naval missiles.

This Monday (18), the Israeli Army reported in a statement that a “suspected aerial target”, coming from the Red Sea region, fell in an open area near Eilat. “The object was controlled by the Israeli Air Force and there were no damages or injuries,” the Army said in a brief statement, without offering further details about the incident.

The Houthis began actions in retaliation for the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip on November 19, which led the main shipping companies to divert their routes and, instead of transiting through the Red Sea, they now circle the entire African continent around the Cape of Good Hope.

In addition to commercial ships, the rebels have also stepped up their operations against American and British warships deployed in the Red Sea to protect the strategic waterway, through which around 15% of global maritime trade is estimated to pass.

Approximately two weeks ago, three sailors were killed in an attack on a ship, the first time Houthi action had resulted in civilian casualties, and a week earlier another ship was sunk by missile attacks.

Rebels have controlled large swathes of northern and western Yemen since taking up arms in 2014 against the internationally recognized Yemeni government.