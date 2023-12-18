Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed this Monday (18) attacks against two ships linked to Israel that were sailing near the Bab al Mandeb Strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

In a statement, the military spokesman for the Houthis, Yahya Sarea, took responsibility for “a quality military operation against two ships linked to the Zionist entity”, specifically against the Swan Atlantic, loaded with oil and flying the flag of the Cayman Islands, and against the Panama-flagged MSC Clara, which carried containers. Both ships were attacked by two seaplanes, Sarea said.

According to the military, the attack on the two ships occurred after the crews refused to “respond to the calls of the insurgents' naval forces” who, according to the note, “will not hesitate to attack any ship heading to Israeli ports on the other side of the strait.” “.

Likewise, he stated that the rebels will continue to prevent all ships heading to Israeli ports of any nationality from sailing in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea until they bring the food and medicine that “our faithful brothers in the Gaza Strip need” , the spokesperson added.

On the other hand, Sarea said he would guarantee the safety of all ships heading to all ports in the world, with the exception of Israeli ports, and stated that “no harm will come to them.”

He reiterated that the actions are “in support of the Palestinian people and against injustice as they are currently subject to murder, destruction and a siege in the Gaza Strip.”

The company that owns the Swan Atlantic tanker, Norwegian Inventor Chemical Tankers, reported today that the ship was attacked during its passage through the Red Sea. “The ship was hit by an object. We have contacted everyone who needed to be contacted. So far we have no information about damage,” director general Oystein Elgan told the Norwegian portal E24.

“There is no one injured on board,” he added, detailing that there are 22 crew members and three security guards on the tanker.

Egan also confirmed that the United States Navy ship USS Carney responded to the Swan Atlantic's distress call.

Since last Friday, the main shipping groups have announced that they are suspending their operations in the Red Sea, including Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd.

This Monday (18), the oil company BP informed that it also decided to temporarily suspend the passage of its ships through the Red Sea.

The Houthis have launched several volleys of missiles and drones against southern Israel over the past two months, and also against Jewish state-flagged ships or ships belonging to Israeli companies in the Red Sea and Bab al Mandeb Strait.

Last Friday was the most intense day of attacks against international shipping in this region, after at least three ships were targeted by militias, two of them claimed by the Houthis.

New US visit to Israel

The Secretary of Defense of the United States, Lloyd Austin, met this Monday (18) with the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, after his arrival in the country to address the development of the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Austin also met in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and senior Israeli military commanders, accompanied by the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown.

He also plans to hold a meeting with the prime minister's war cabinet to discuss the Israeli military offensive against the Islamist group Hamas in the Palestinian enclave.

His visit comes after US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan traveled to Israel last week, at a time when Israel and the United States, its main ally, showed their differences over the offensive that has lasted more than two months. .

Sullivan then raised the desirability of moving from a phase of “high intensity” in military intervention to another with precise attacks on Hamas leaders, with intelligence operations that avoid suffering for the population of Gaza.

Netanyahu stated last Saturday (16) that Israel will assume “security control” of Gaza when the war ends and Hamas is eliminated, rejecting that the Palestinian National Authority – which governs small parts of the West Bank – assume this role, as suggested by the United States. (With EFE Agency)