Yemeni Houthi militants boarded the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion that was hit in the Red Sea and planted bombs on the vessel. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack, releasing a video showing how they boarded the tanker and planted the bombs. The video shows the Houthis chanting, “God is the greatest, death to America, death to Israel, damn the Jews, victory to Islam,” as the bombs exploded on the tanker.

Yemen’s Houthis released a video of the storming and burning of the Greek ship SOUNION. pic.twitter.com/p5NZsvLCHG — Globe Eye News (@GlobeEyeNews) August 29, 2024

The Sounion was carrying about a million barrels of oil when the Houthis attacked it. on August 23. Since then, Western countries and the United Nations have warned that any oil spill could devastate the coral reefs and wildlife that call the Red Sea home and cause enormous ecological damage.

Tajani: “The Aspides mission to avoid ecological disaster”

”The Aspides mission will be able to protect and accompany the Greek-flagged oil tanker”, the Sounion, hit twice by Yemeni Houthi militiamen, “in order to avoid an ecological disaster” in the Red Sea. This was announced by Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, speaking of ”good news” and praising the ”international collaboration” which, ”in this emergency”, has made Aspides ”an environmentalist mission”.

Aspides therefore, which enjoys “a strong Italian presence in defense of freedom of navigation and protecting merchant traffic”, is therefore “leaving for Djibouti”, added Tajani, underlining the collaboration with “the Saudis who will provide a tugboat”.