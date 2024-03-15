The military spokesman for Yemen's Shiite Houthi rebels, Yahya Sarea, announced this Friday (15) the start of “operations” against ships linked to Israel in the Indian Ocean.

“In application of the directives of our leader Abdel Malek al Houthi, (…) the Yemeni Armed Forces have begun to expand the scope of their operations against Israeli ships, those linked to Israel or those heading to ports in the occupied zones, to include the Indian Ocean to the Cape of Good Hope,” Sarea said in a speech to a crowd gathered in central Sanaa.

The spokesman warned all Israeli ships heading to or from the ports not to pass through the Cape of Good Hope, otherwise they would be a “legitimate target” for his units.

Sarea assured that, within the scope of the implementation of these directives, “three operations were carried out against three Israeli and American ships in the Indian Ocean, using several suitable naval missiles and drones, and all three operations successfully achieved their objectives”.

However, he did not provide further details on the matter, while the United States, which leads the naval coalition created to protect international shipping in the Red Sea, has not reacted to this information until now.

With this announcement, the Houthis expand their field of maritime operations beyond the Red Sea, the Bab al Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Aden, where they are targeting ships that the insurgents say have ties to Israel or that have not responded to their warnings. .

Yesterday, the Houthi leader declared “a ban on ships associated with the Israeli enemy from crossing, including through the Indian Ocean towards South Africa, towards the Israeli enemy”.

Al Houthi stated that the Iranian-backed movement's battle is “to prevent ships associated with the Israeli enemy from not only passing through the Arabian Sea, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, but also to prevent them from crossing through the Indian Ocean and from South Africa towards the Cape of Good Hope”.

When on November 19th the Houthis began retaliatory actions against the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, the main shipping companies decided to divert their routes and began to bypass the entire African continent through the Cape of Good Hope.

In addition to commercial ships, the rebels have also intensified their operations against American and British warships positioned in the Red Sea to protect navigation in this strategic waterway, through which around 15% of global maritime trade is estimated to pass.

More than a week ago, three sailors were killed in an attack on a ship, the first time a Houthi action had resulted in civilian casualties, and a week earlier another ship was sunk by missile attacks.

The Houthis have controlled large swaths of northern and western Yemen since they took up arms in 2014 against the internationally recognized Yemeni government.