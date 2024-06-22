The Houthis announced an attack on ships in the Israeli port of Haifa and in the Mediterranean Sea

Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement (Houthis) attacked five Israeli-linked ships in the port of Haifa and the Mediterranean Sea. This was reported by the army press service of the movement, reports RIA News.

“In the first operation, four ships were attacked in the port of Haifa, two of which were transporting cement and two more were container ships, for violating the ban on entry into the ports of occupied Palestine,” the Houthis said.

Earlier, Ansar Allah demonstrated the first unmanned boat of its own production, Toufan-1. The Press24Net portal claims that the fire carrier is armed with 150 kilograms of explosives and is characterized by increased speed, high maneuverability and stealth.

The Houthis also announced an attack on the American aircraft carrier Dwight Eisenhower in the Red Sea.