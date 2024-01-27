Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 01/27/2024 – 14:32

A ship linked to the United Kingdom caught fire, but the fire was put out, and the vessel continued its journey. Crew were not injured. Shiite rebels said the attack was carried out with missiles. Yemen's Shiite Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a missile attack carried out this Friday against an oil tanker linked to the United Kingdom that ended up catching fire as it sailed through the Gulf of Aden, in the vicinity of the Red Sea. This Saturday (27/01), the crew managed to put out the fire on the ship.

The vessel, called Marlin Luanda, is operated on behalf of Trafigura, a multinational trading giant based in Singapore, and sails under the flag of the Marshall Islands, but is managed by Oceonix Services Ltd, a UK-registered company.

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said the UK remains “as committed as ever” to protecting freedom of navigation following the attack.

“This intolerable and illegal attack on maritime navigation is the latest against innocent people and global commerce,” he said on Saturday. “It is our duty to protect freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and we remain committed to this cause, as always.”

Earlier, Trafigura said a fire on the tanker had been extinguished with the help of ships from the Indian, US and French navies and that all crew were safe.

“The ship is now sailing towards a safe harbor. The crew continues to monitor the ship and cargo closely,” a spokesperson said.

Houthis vow to continue attacks

“Yemeni (Houthi) naval forces carried out an operation against the British oil tanker Marlin Luanda in the Gulf of Aden, using several appropriate naval missiles. The attack was direct and resulted in the ship burning,” Houthi military spokesman Yehya Sarea wrote on Friday on his official account on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

The spokesman said Iranian-backed rebel forces will continue their military operations to impose a blockade on Israeli shipping in the Red and Arabian Seas until a ceasefire is reached in the Gaza Strip and the siege imposed on Palestinian territory is lifted.

The British Navy reported two new attacks on ships in the Gulf of Aden, off the coast of Yemen, one of which caught fire after the impact of several projectiles.

The Iran-backed Houthis claim that since November 19, they have launched more than 200 drones and 50 missiles against Western commercial ships and warships in the Red Sea in an attempt to harm Israel economically and in support of Palestinians in the Strip. Gaza.

Tension in the region has caused the world's main shipping lines to continue adjusting their routes to avoid traffic through this sea route.

The United States and some of its allies have been carrying out a series of air strikes against the Houthi militia since mid-January, in response to attacks by Shiite rebels against cargo ships of different flags in the Red Sea.

The bombings are the most significant military response to the Houthis' persistent offensive in the Red Sea, and have raised fears that the conflict between Israel and the Islamic fundamentalist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip will spill over into a regional war in the Middle East – something the US and European Union (EU) diplomacy has been trying to avoid it for weeks.

md (EFE, DPA)