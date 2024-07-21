Al Jazeera: Houthis Say They Will Respond Harshly to Israeli Airstrikes

The Yemeni Shiite movement Ansar Allah’s response to Israel’s airstrikes on Hodeida in western Yemen will be tough and will have no “red lines,” the movement’s spokesman Mohammed Abdessalam said, reports Al Jazeera.

“Israeli aggression against Hodeida is blatant, they have started an open war. Our confrontation with them will also be open, without any borders or red lines. We will not follow any rules of engagement with the enemy. We are ready and able to bear all the consequences,” the representative told the TV channel.

He also added that the Houthis “are not afraid of any escalation and are acting in the name of justice.”

Earlier, Ansar Allah reported that it had carried out ballistic missile and drone strikes on the Eilat region of Israel and on the American vessel Pumba in the Red Sea. The movement’s spokesman, Yahya Saria, said that the attacks were “a response to American-British-Israeli aggression.” He also reported that “an American vessel was hit” during the military operation.