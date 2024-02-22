The leader of the Houthi rebels Yemen, Abdelmalek al Hutistated this Thursday that the Iran-backed group will begin to employ “submarine weapons” in its attacks against commercial ships and warships in the Red Sea, where insurgents have recently intensified their actions.

“In these operations, we are also heading towards escalation in terms of intensity and type. This involves the activation of missiles, drones, military ships and the introduction of underwater weaponswhich is worrying for the enemy,” Al Huthi said in a televised speech.

Since last November 19, The rebels have launched dozens of attacks against merchant ships in the Red Sea, claiming they were linked to Israel, and also against US and UK warships, stationed in those waters to “protect” commercial shipping.

However, this It is the first time that the Houthis have spoken out about the use of

submarine weapons, although the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on February 17 that it launched an attack against “an unmanned underwater vessel (UUV)” which was being prepared by the insurgents.

Until now The Shiite movement has attacked a total of 48 vessels in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, mainly with drones and naval missiles, according to Al Huti. The rebel leader also made reference to Washington and London, which since mid-January have launched various operations against Houthi positions in Yemen, actions that have managed to destroy dozens of missile launchers and other types of weapons.

Despite recognizing that these two countries “possess advanced capabilities” to intercept missiles and drones, Al Huti warned that “they failed to limit launch operations nor did they prevent the projectiles from reaching their targets.”

“New missiles have been developed and the available missiles have been improved to such an extent that the Americans are unable to intercept and shoot them down with all the technologies and capabilities they possess,” he boasted.

The Houthis have increased their attacks in the Red Sea since their designation as a terrorist group by Washington came into effect on February 17, a measure that according to them legitimizes them for a direct confrontation with the United States.

