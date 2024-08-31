He said Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree In a statement broadcast on television, “(…) a military operation was carried out targeting the Groton ship in the Gulf of Aden.”

He added that the attack resulted in “a direct and accurate hit to the ship,” noting that this was the second targeting of the ship “after it was targeted on August 3.”

Earlier, the Joint Maritime Information Center, a multinational naval force comprising the United States and European countries, reported that the Groton ship “was targeted by two ballistic missiles 130 nautical miles east of Aden.”

He added that the first “fell 50 metres from the bow of the ship” and the second “fell 50 metres from the stern of the ship”, noting that the ship continued on its course and did not suffer any damage.

The center said it “assesses that Groton was targeted because other ships within its company structure have recently visited Israeli ports.”

The Houthis are waging a campaign against commercial ships that they say are linked to or heading to Israel, in what they consider support for the Gaza Strip in light of the war between Hamas and Israel that has been going on since October 7.