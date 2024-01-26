China reiterates its call on Yemen's Houthis to stop attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea. “We are very concerned about the growing tensions in the Red Sea”, reiterated the spokesperson of the Beijing Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin, with the renewed request to “cease the attacks” against “civilian ships” and the invitation “to all parties” to “stop stoking tensions”. Words that arrive during the hours of talks in Bangkok between the number one Chinese diplomat, Wang Yi, and the US national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, from whom the Chinese nationalist tabloid 'Global Times' asks for “kindness”.

According to the 'Wall Street Journal', the attacks by the Houthis of Yemen in the Red Sea are also on the table after the 'Financial Times' wrote in recent days that the United States has asked Beijing to urge Tehranusing its influence over Iran, to rein in Yemen's Houthis, seeing little sign of help from the Asian giant.

So far, the 'South China Morning Post' highlights, China has been “cautious”, expressing only “concerns” about the situation without condemning the Houthis or mobilizing its forces. For Jeremy Chan, an analyst at Eurasia Group quoted by the newspaper, the meeting between Sullivan and Wang is a step forward compared to diplomatic contacts at lower levels to ask the Asian giant to use its leverage on Iran to 'contain' the Houthis.

And the two days of talks in Bangkok will largely focus on the Red Sea, a dossier on which the US hopes for a “rare opportunity for collaboration”. Also because, the newspaper highlights, if it is true that no Chinese ships have ever been attacked so far, it is also true that Chinese shipping companies, including the giant Cosco, have changed their routes.

But, Chan notes, despite rising transportation costs However, China has been reluctant to mediate and “instead preferred” to link the Houthi attacks to the conflict in Gaza and “criticize the Anglo-American air strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen”, branded as operations that “add fuel to the fire”. Thus, “the crucial question is whether Sullivan can convince Wang to change China's position and what concessions Beijing will demand from Washington in return.”

According to Wang Yiwei, professor of international relations at Renmin University of China, Washington would also like to convince Beijing to support the resolutions proposed in the UN Security Council with the hope that the Asian giant will then use its influence on Russia (among the permanent members with the USA, China, the United Kingdom and France). However, Chan notes, China's interests in the Middle East are in the Gulf countries and arguably, “in light of these dynamics, Sullivan's time could be better spent talking to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates rather than China.”

However, Beijing and Washington both have an interest in stability in the Red Sea and Chong Ja Ian, a professor of political science at the National University of Singapore, says he expects Sullivan and Wang can “find areas” where they can “coordinate if not collaborate.” The Dragon is interested in the stability and security of the entire Middle East, but may have to weigh the influence it has over Tehran against the cost of pressuring Iran in terms of political capital. And, Chong concludes, China may offer “some moves” to contain the Houthi attacks, “but, to be clear, it has important interests in the Red Sea and the Middle East and is not giving charity.”

Already on Wednesday, Beijing's Foreign Ministry assured that “China is ready to work with all parties to help calm the situation and protect the security and stability of the region”, reporting that Beijing “has been in contact with various parties” and of “work carried out actively to ease tensions”.

Today the 'Global Times' writes that “if the US wants to cooperate with China to jointly promote a peaceful solution to the Red Sea crisis, their message would be better received without irritating or ambiguous overtones”. And he claims that the Dragon's “approach” in the region is “more attractive than the American practice of creating 'exclusive circles'”.

The United States, we read in a long editorial entitled 'If the United States needs China in the Red Sea, it should talk to it kindly', they “always paid special attention to China's relations with Iran, but most of the time they viewed the relations with a distorted vision” and the “cooperation” between the People's Republic and the Islamic Republic was “constantly demonized” by the US.

The 'Global Times' insists on the “root cause” of the situation in the Red Sea, which “stems from the widening of the Gaza conflict”, and on the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but also on the fact that ” Since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict”, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine which Beijing has never explicitly condemned in two years, the United States “has always tried to bring China into its strategic agenda in almost all major geopolitical conflicts, leveraging the theory of 'Chinese responsibility'”.