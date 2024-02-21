Air raids would have hit the Ras Isa area, in the north-west of Yemen. This was reported by Almasirah TV Houthis in Yemen. According to satellite TV al-Jazeera, the port was hit. Almasirah speaks of an “Anglo-American aggression” and three raids, which – according to the broadcaster's news – follow six other operations carried out today and which would have hit the Hodeidah area.

The Houthis consider The veto imposed by the United States on the United Nations Security Council resolution is ''a shame'' that he would call for a ceasefire for the Gaza Strip. As well as ''a declaration of war against the people of the region, not just the Palestinians''. This is the reaction of the Yemeni militiamen who defined Washington's position as ''unforgivable'' as it ''lies'' when it claims to support human values. On social media, Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam defined ''the repeated American veto'' as ''total aggression against humanity''.

The complaint: Houthis attacked a ship loaded with humanitarian aid

Meanwhile, the Central Command of the United States Armed Forces, Centcom, has reported an attack by the Houthi rebels on a boat loaded with humanitarian aid intended for the Yemeni people. The 'MV Sea Champion', flying the Greek flag and owned by the United States, was traveling to Adén to deliver grain 'for the benefit' of the Yemenis when the Houthis launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles. One of them exploded near the vessel and caused minor damage, although the 'MV Sea Champion' managed to continue its journey “to its final destination”.

“Houthi aggression in the region has exacerbated already high levels of shortages in conflict-hit Yemen, where one of the world's largest humanitarian crises remains unresolved, with nearly 80% of the entire population in need of humanitarian assistance,” we read in a statement recalling that the 'MV Sea Champion' has delivered humanitarian aid to Yemen eleven times in the last five years.