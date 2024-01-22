Aden (Al-Ittihad)

The Yemeni government announced that the Houthi violations in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab have harmed Yemen, as the proportion of commercial shipments arriving at the Red Sea ports has decreased and shipping and insurance costs have increased, which threatens to undermine food security and worsen the humanitarian and living situation of the Yemenis.

Yemeni Foreign Minister Dr. Ahmed bin Mubarak said in a statement he delivered yesterday before the third South Summit of the Group of 77 and China held in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, “What the Houthi group is doing threatens supply chains through Bab al-Mandab, which represent 15% of global trade, and thus raising Prices of manufactured goods due to increased shipping and ship insurance costs at a critical moment when the world faces between low economic growth and high inflation.

The Minister pointed out that the first urgent priority for the countries of the South is to restore and enhance the stability on which all development efforts are built, by finding solutions to existing conflicts and tensions, and working to meet the necessary needs of countries experiencing a stage of conflict.

He pointed out that the continued economic deterioration in Yemen since the Houthi coup in 2014 AD has increased poverty rates and the majority of the population has become in need of humanitarian aid or protection. The humanitarian situation has worsened further since October 2022 after the Houthis targeted oil export ports in Yemen and oil ships, which led to the disruption of the most important source of government revenues. Despite its limitations, this exacerbated the suffering of the Yemenis, which the United Nations described as the worst humanitarian crisis in modern history.

Minister Ben Mubarak noted that the Group of 77 and China must take the initiative in promoting the systemic and structural changes necessary to revive sustainable global growth, achieve equality in international economic relations, transfer technology to countries of the South, and adopt a fair international information technology system that enables developing countries to “ Jumping into the global digital economy.

Yesterday, the Yemeni Presidential Council warned the Houthi group of the consequences of its military escalation, continuing to target and attack civilian objects and armed forces positions on various fronts, and sabotaging all efforts aimed at establishing peace and stability, calling for the necessity of limiting the living repercussions of Houthi attacks on global trade ships.

This came during a meeting of the Presidential Leadership Council, chaired by Dr. Rashad Muhammad Al-Alimi, Chairman of the Council, and in the presence of its members.

The Presidential Leadership Council addressed developments in the local situation in the economic, living, political, security and military aspects, foremost among which was alleviating the human suffering exacerbated by the Houthi group’s attacks on oil installations and international shipping lines.

The Council reviewed position estimates regarding the repercussions of the Houthi attacks on international shipping lines, and their approach to militarizing territorial waters, doubling economic burdens, insurance costs, maritime shipping, and basic goods, and harming national sovereignty and the interests of the Yemeni people.

The Council directed the government to take coordinated measures with various parties to limit the living repercussions of the Houthi attacks on global trade ships, which threaten severe bottlenecks in the supply chains of basic goods and life-saving food and pharmaceutical imports.

In this context, the Houthi group sent human reinforcements towards the Al-Dhalea fronts, hours after it targeted civilian homes in the Maris area.

Local sources said that the group brought large human reinforcements from the city of Ibb to the city of Damt, and from there to the areas of Maris, as part of its preparations to launch new attacks on the positions of the joint forces.

The Houthi group has intensified sending human reinforcements to a number of fighting fronts since the beginning of this year, most of which were concentrated on the Taiz, Western Coast, Al-Dhalea, Ma’rib and Shabwa fronts.