Ahmed Murad (Aden, Cairo)

The winter season poses a new challenge for millions of Yemenis in various governorates and regions, especially camps for the displaced, which exacerbates the repercussions of the humanitarian crisis resulting from the military attacks launched by the Houthi group, in addition to the crushing economic crisis, deteriorating living conditions, and deteriorating basic services.

Earlier, the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen warned of the severity of the dangers posed by winter to nearly one million Yemenis in 68 areas in 12 governorates, most of whom are displaced people, with Ma’rib Governorate considered the highest risk because it contains most of the camps for the displaced.

Yemeni political analyst, Mahmoud Al-Taher, explained that the military operations launched by the Houthi group since its coup against legitimacy on September 21, 2014 have caused a severe internal displacement crisis suffered by millions of Yemenis who are now living in extremely difficult and complex humanitarian conditions, noting that the onset of winter and what accompanies it From severe waves of cold and frost to the point of freezing during the months of December and February, exacerbating their crises.

Yemen is, according to UN reports, the fourth country with the largest number of internally displaced people in the world, estimated at about 4 million people, most of whom need urgent humanitarian aid.

The Yemeni political analyst said in a statement to Al-Ittihad: “The majority of the camps for the displaced lack the most basic components of a decent life, which makes the winter very difficult for the camp residents, who suffer from an almost complete lack of basic materials and supplies, and resort to primitive means and methods for heating.”

Al-Tahir called on international and international organizations to move quickly to provide relief and assistance to displaced families in the camps, and to provide them with the necessary supplies and needs to alleviate their living suffering in light of the severe humanitarian crisis Yemen is suffering from, which is considered one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world.

According to international and international estimates, about 12.6 million Yemenis are in need of humanitarian assistance, and about 80% of the population finds it difficult to obtain food, water, and health services.

In turn, the Yemeni political analyst, Aida Bin Laasm, explained that the internal displacement crisis is one of the manifestations of the humanitarian crisis that Yemen is currently experiencing in light of the continued military operations launched by the Houthi group against civilians, and with the onset of winter, the displacement crisis has worsened significantly in light of the severe suffering that is being experienced. The displaced live in cold climates.

According to United Nations data, women and children constitute about 80% of the internally displaced, and most of them reside in camps in shelter centers in several regions. The camps lack the basic basics of services and living, such as food, water, and heating.

Speaking to Al-Ittihad, the Yemeni political analyst called on international community organizations to put pressure on the Houthi group to stop its practices aimed at displacing millions of Yemenis from their regions and forcing them to move to other regions.