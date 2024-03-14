Abdullah Abu Deif (Aden, Cairo)

Ibrahim, a young Yemeni man who works at sea, grew up in the city of Hodeidah. He grew up next to his fisherman father, and knows nothing but working at sea. But recently his life turned upside down. He was forced to leave his only source of livelihood due to the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, which led to… To the impossibility of going into the sea for fear of being targeted or killed.

Ibrahim is one of about 200,000 fishermen in the city of Hodeidah overlooking the Red Sea, and the most affected by the recent Houthi attacks on ships in Bab al-Mandab, which prevented them from practicing their work and thus moving to other places so that they can provide a daily living for themselves and their children.

In this regard, the First Undersecretary of Hodeidah Governorate, Walid Al-Qadimi, told Al-Ittihad that the region is suffering from an unprecedented environmental crisis, and thus the loss of biodiversity and the escape of fish due to the remnants of missiles that fall into the sea and affect the marine environment.

Al-Qudimi explained that the final number of fishermen affected by the attacks has doubled to include their families who depend directly on food from the sea, and the fishing profession is the only one that provides their daily livelihood and what they depend on to continue life, asking: “Where do they go now with the increase in attacks and the sinking of the Rubimar ship?”

According to a statement by the Yemeni government, Yemen’s production of fish and marine life was about 200,000 tons annually before the Houthi coup. Between 40 and 50% of this production was exported, which generated revenues estimated at about 300 million dollars. However, since the coup, it has decreased. The volume of production halved as a result of the displacement of fishermen and workers in the fishery sector.

In this context, Ali Al-Ahdal, Director of the Information Office in Hodeidah Governorate, said that the impact of hundreds of thousands of fishermen is not the only problem facing the residents of the coastal governorate, as about 40 fishermen have been missing during the last period, including 22 of whom no trace has been found after a procedure. Several surveys supervised by the government.

The government official pointed out that the Houthi group deliberately disrupted people's lives so that it could conduct its military operations, disrupting most of the fish landing centers, seizing thousands of different boats, killing more than 70 fishermen, and forcing others to approach warships passing in Al-Ahmar.