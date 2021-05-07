Dina Mahmoud (London)

At a time when a group of prominent American Congressmen called on President Joe Biden’s administration to mobilize the international community to support a donors’ conference that is being prepared for the sake of Yemen, Western sources warned that these efforts may fail in light of the Houthi terrorist militia’s insistence on military escalation on the ground. And the continued attacks by missiles and drones on Saudi civilian and oil installations.

The sources affirmed that the Houthis clung to their frantic attempts to seize the strategically important governorate of Marib, threatening the efforts to hold the conference, which the United Nations and the major powers hope will result in the collection of sufficient funding for the much-needed relief efforts in Yemen, especially after the failure of the last donor conference. It was held more than two months ago, in achieving its goals.

While the United Nations was seeking to end the conference, in which more than 100 governments, donors and humanitarian organizations participated, and hosted by Sweden and Switzerland remotely, with an agreement to provide $ 3.85 billion to fund its humanitarian response plan in Yemen, the participants pledged only $ 1.7 billion. Which is less than 50% of this amount.

In an attempt to bridge this gap and ward off the threat of famine for millions of Yemenis, Sweden and Switzerland called for another conference, with the participation of countries and major donors, warning that more than 20 million Yemenis are now dependent on humanitarian aid to survive, which is This means that the international community cannot let them down.

Analysts said in statements published by the American news site Al Monitor that this call coincided with the continuation of the Houthi attack on Marib, which is the last stronghold of the government and is characterized by abundant energy resources, which may constitute a stumbling block in the way of any attempts to provide humanitarian support to civilians Yemenis.

Since last February, the terrorist Houthi militia has been desperately trying to gain control of Marib with the aim of using it as a launching pad for the advance to other areas in southern and eastern Yemen.

Analysts pointed out that the continuous brutal attack on Marib threatens to exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, beyond the capabilities of any donor, given that many of the governorate’s 1.5 million inhabitants are those who were originally forced to flee their homes because of the war. And they took refuge in that area.

The “Al Monitor” highlighted the warnings issued by the United Nations about the consequences of the Houthi advance towards Ma’rib, considering that “hundreds of thousands of people may be forced to flee the governorate if the revolutionaries seize it.”

These warnings were reflected in a message sent by a group of US senators from the Republican and Democratic parties to the Biden administration regarding Yemen, in which lawmakers said that “the situation in Yemen has not deteriorated as much for years”, affirming that the international community has so far failed to provide funding. What is needed is to prevent half of Yemenis from facing the risk of starvation, as warn of various relief organizations.

The message stressed that it is necessary for the US administration to throw its weight behind the efforts to hold the planned donors ’conference, because success in achieving this goal may represent a difference between life and death for the Yemenis, of whom 20 million need humanitarian aid to survive. About 80% of this number risks starvation in the next year, among them hundreds of thousands of children.

These disastrous conditions are exacerbated in light of the Houthis withholding aid from those in need in many cities and towns, and their imposition of restrictions on the work of the vast majority of relief organizations in the areas under their control, prompting many of them to suspend or reduce their activities to a minimum.