Dubai (agencies)

Two ships were targeted off the coast of Yemen, according to what the British Maritime Security Agency (AMBRI) reported yesterday, in the third such incident in less than 24 hours.

Embry reported that “a ship was targeted southwest of Mukalla,” the Yemeni coastal city, without clarifying whether it was hit. This is the second targeting announced by Embry yesterday.

It had previously indicated that a projectile had fallen near a ship southwest of the Yemeni city of Aden.

The British Maritime Trade Operations Authority (UKMTO) said that “a missile hit the water close to the ship,” noting that no damage to the ship was reported, and that the crew members confirmed that they were fine.

Yesterday's attacks came hours after UKMTO announced yesterday that a missile had fallen not far from a ship southwest of the Yemeni coastal city of Hodeidah, indicating that the ship and its crew were fine.