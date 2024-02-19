Houthi strikes | The EU sends ships to secure shipping in the Red Sea

Huthi monkeys have been attacking cargo ships in the Red Sea for a month.

European Union sends at least four ships to the Red Sea to protect the passage of merchant ships from attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said in the message service X that Europe is ensuring the free passage of ships in the Red Sea in cooperation with international partners.

Among others, the United States and Britain have made counterstrikes against the Houthi rebels. The rebels have been attacking cargo ships in the Red Sea for months. The rebels say their attacks support the Palestinians in Gaza.

About 12 percent of the world's cargo traffic normally passes through the Red Sea sea route.