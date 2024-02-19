Tuesday, February 20, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Houthi strikes | The EU sends ships to secure shipping in the Red Sea

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 19, 2024
in World Europe
0
Houthi strikes | The EU sends ships to secure shipping in the Red Sea

Huthi monkeys have been attacking cargo ships in the Red Sea for a month.

European Union sends at least four ships to the Red Sea to protect the passage of merchant ships from attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said in the message service X that Europe is ensuring the free passage of ships in the Red Sea in cooperation with international partners.

Among others, the United States and Britain have made counterstrikes against the Houthi rebels. The rebels have been attacking cargo ships in the Red Sea for months. The rebels say their attacks support the Palestinians in Gaza.

About 12 percent of the world's cargo traffic normally passes through the Red Sea sea route.

#Houthi #strikes #sends #ships #secure #shipping #Red #Sea

See also  Security Policy | The NATO countries and Sweden are concerned about the meeting between Orbán and Putin
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Carlos Urzúa, former Secretary of the Treasury of López Obrador, dies

Carlos Urzúa, former Secretary of the Treasury of López Obrador, dies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result