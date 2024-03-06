Thursday, March 7, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Houthi strikes | General: Finland plans to send soldiers to secure Red Sea shipping

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 6, 2024
in World Europe
0
Houthi strikes | General: Finland plans to send soldiers to secure Red Sea shipping

Houthi rebels have been attacking cargo ships in the Red Sea for months.

Finland plans to send soldiers to secure shipping in the Red Sea, says Over. The Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have prepared the matter in a busy schedule.

According to Yle, less than ten staff officers would be sent to the operation.

In February, the EU sent ships to the Red Sea to protect the passage of merchant ships from attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Within the precincts of operations led by both the United States and the EU. According to Yle, Finland has not yet decided which operations the Finns will participate in.

Houthi rebels have been disrupting the region's busy shipping traffic and hitting ships since October. The rebels say their attacks support the Palestinians in Gaza.

#Houthi #strikes #General #Finland #plans #send #soldiers #secure #Red #Sea #shipping

See also  Ukraine | At least ten dead in the blizzard
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Sinking City 2, the trailer from the Xbox Partner Showcase: Frogwares changes genre

The Sinking City 2, the trailer from the Xbox Partner Showcase: Frogwares changes genre

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result