Houthi strikes | General: Finland plans to send soldiers to secure Red Sea shipping

Houthi rebels have been attacking cargo ships in the Red Sea for months.

Finland plans to send soldiers to secure shipping in the Red Sea, says Over. The Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have prepared the matter in a busy schedule.

According to Yle, less than ten staff officers would be sent to the operation.

In February, the EU sent ships to the Red Sea to protect the passage of merchant ships from attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Within the precincts of operations led by both the United States and the EU. According to Yle, Finland has not yet decided which operations the Finns will participate in.

Houthi rebels have been disrupting the region's busy shipping traffic and hitting ships since October. The rebels say their attacks support the Palestinians in Gaza.