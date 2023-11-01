Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

Split

The Hamas attack is followed by more attacks on Israel – from other countries. The situation has the potential for a wildfire.

Tel Aviv – rockets from the Gaza Stripfrom the north of Lebanon and now also from Yemen: almost three weeks after the start of the War in Israel The situation seems more depressing than ever. It is now clear that any further escalation in the Israel war brings with it new dangers and threatens the security structure of the region. After the attack Hamas and the Israeli ground operations in Gaza, the conflict is flaring up in more and more border regions and Israel is being targeted from other neighboring countries. The Islamic self-image of many countries in the region has awakened – and could lead to an expansion of the war against Israel.

Rocket attacks in the war in Israel: Houthi attack from Yemen sends Middle East into turmoil

The Houthi rebels from Yemen have also launched a rocket attack on Israel. Although the shelling was repelled by Israeli air defense outside its territory, there are still great fears that the incident could have further consequences in the war in Israel.

The Houthi rebels have fired rockets during the war in Israel. The situation in the Middle East is tense and could face further escalations. Houthi supporters show their support for the people of the Gaza Strip. © Osamah Abdulrahman/dpa

The Israeli daily newspaper Haaretz sees the Houthi attack from Yemen as a trigger that could force Saudi Arabia and subsequently the USA to take a clear stand in the Israel war. “We continuously monitor what is happening in Gaza and regularly coordinate with our brothers in the Axis of Resistance,” rebel leader Abdul-Malek al-Houthi said a few days after the attack Hamas and the outbreak of war in Israel. The solidarity that al-Houthi refers to primarily refers to Hezbollah, Shiite militias in Iraq, Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Attacks on Gaza Strip in Israel War: Houthi launches drones towards Israel

But how big is the threat posed by the Houthi rebels in the war in Israel? Yemen is well over 1,500 kilometers away from Israel. But the group has long-range drones that can outwit even radars. In addition, the Houthis are supported by Iran. “These are symbolic attacks, but important messages from Iran that its allies are attacking Israel from different locations and can even hit US targets,” says expert Magid al-Madhaji from the Sanaa Center for Strategic Studies to the Emirati newspaper The National.

The State of Israel is a declared enemy for numerous countries in the region. While the Iranian-backed Hezbollah from Lebanon repeatedly launch attacks in the war in Israel, the Iranian regime of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei repeatedly attracts attention with verbal threats in the Israel war. Shortly after Hamas’ attack on Israel, the leader praised the action but denied any connection. Nevertheless, the USA and Israel in particular accuse Iran of having supported Hamas for years and of being at least indirectly responsible for the attacks.

Iran could benefit from the war in Israel – Houthi attack from Yemen puts Saudi Arabia under pressure

Iran may not currently be interested in conflagration and widespread war in Israel, but a weakened Israeli state would indirectly strengthen Tehran’s position in the region. Even if involvement is still denied, behind the rebel attacks from Yemen there could be a diplomatic message in a different direction – namely to Saudi Arabia and thus to the USA.

The axis of resistance in the war in Israel In the current war in Israel there is repeated talk about the power of the “Axis of Resistance”. What is meant is a movement that is made up of, among others, Palestinian, Lebanese and Syrian groups, all of which are close to Iran and view Israel as an archenemy. Tehran often acts as a secret donor. The potential danger of the “Axis of Resistance” has been known for years. Experts believe that the organizations could destabilize the entire Middle East.

There has been a ceasefire in the war in Yemen that broke out in 2015 for a year and a half. Under US pressure, intensive talks between Riyadh and the Houthis began in 2023 to end the conflict. Saudi Arabia has so far held back from taking a clear position in the war in Israel. There is a reason for this: the country is dependent on Israel’s ally the USA for its own security, but is also an important protective force for the Palestinians. King Salman has made a lifelong commitment to protecting them. His son and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman could view their concerns as secondary. There are therefore mixed signals coming from Riyadh. That’s what this reports German press agency.

Relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran at risk because of war in Israel

There have been repeated rapprochements between Saudi Arabia and the Houthi rebels recently. However, the attacks from Yemen on Israel are putting Riyadh in a quandary. Several Houthi missiles were intercepted by Saudi forces in the country’s airspace. These incidents could not only derail peace talks, but also lead Saudi Arabia to take a clear position on the war in Israel. If there were another confrontation between Riyadh and the rebels, it could jeopardize relations with Iran and bring Riyadh demonstratively on America’s side and thus implicitly on Israel’s side.

Before the War in Israel: The History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict in Pictures View photo series

It cannot be ruled out that Riyadh may have to react promptly. As the FAZ reported, it may not be the last time that the Houthis attack targets in Israel with rockets or drones. “The current war is a unique opportunity for the group to demonstrate its pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel stance, especially towards the local population,” said Farea al-Muslimi, a Yemeni expert at the Chatham House think tank.

Attack in the war in Israel with escalation potential: security situation in the Middle East tense

Political scientist Salah Ali Salah also sees potential for escalation in the war in Israel caused by the Houthi rebels. The Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat He explained that the attacks on Israel were largely symbolic. However, the group could also attack targets in the Red Sea and thus endanger international shipping. The incidents show how fragile the security situation in the Middle East currently is. If the spiral of violence in the region continues, it cannot be ruled out that the Israel war will affect other countries. (fbu)