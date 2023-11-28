Home page politics

Bona Hyun

Houthi rebels apparently fired rockets at a US warship. Despite being fired upon, a captured tanker was rescued from the hands of gunmen.

Socotra – Two rockets were fired from Yemen towards the Red Sea – from parts controlled by the Houthi insurgents. The missiles were fired after the US Navy responded to a distress call from a tanker that had been hijacked by armed people, the US Navy said US-Military on Sunday (November 26th). Unknown attackers apparently took control of the tanker in the Gulf of Aden. The rockets fired fell into the sea around ten nautical miles from the two ships.

The hijacked tanker initially made an emergency call, the US military said on Monday night. The naval ship USS “Mason,” which was cruising nearby, then requested the release of the tanker. A short time later, five armed men tried to escape in a speedboat. One CNN-According to reports, they were followed and arrested. The Houthi rebels in Yemen, supported by Iran, had previously threatened to attack the tanker if it did not divert to the port of Hodeidah, reports Mirror.

A US warship freed a captured tanker.

Hijacked tanker apparently has connections to Israeli company

The gunmen “attempted to gain access to and take control of the ship, but when the combined task force responded, they essentially fled,” the U.S. military said in a statement X. The US Navy has now discovered the hijacked chemical tanker “Central Park” in the Gulf of Aden CNN freed. A statement from Britain-based Zodiac Maritime, which manages Central Park, said on Sunday that the chemical tanker was safe.

The entire crew was uninjured. The tanker is said to have ties to an Israeli company. “Zodiac Maritime” is loud Washington Post listed as a company in the “Ofer Global” group of companies owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.

Who are the Houthi rebels? The Houthi rebels are a Shiite political and military organization in Yemen. They have been fighting against the internationally recognized government of Yemen for years. They have controlled the Yemeni capital Sanaa since 2014. Since the beginning of the war between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas, they have fired drones and rockets at Israel several times.

Houthi rebels are suspected of hijacking a ship in the Red Sea

The Houthi rebels allegedly hijacked a ship last week. According to media reports, the hijacked cargo ship “Galaxy Leader” was “illegally boarded by military personnel by helicopter” on November 19 and is now anchored in the port of Hodeidah in Yemen, the ship’s owner said. “As a result, communication with the ship was completely lost,” the Isle of Man-registered company Galaxy Maritime Ltd. wrote in a statement.

As a shipping company, the company will not comment further on the political or geopolitical situation. Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen released video footage showing gunmen jumping out of a helicopter and allegedly taking control of the cargo ship in the southern Red Sea. The video could not be verified. According to Israeli media reports, the hijacked ship is operated by a company partly owned by British-Israeli businessman Rami Ungar. However, it is not an Israeli ship. There were also no Israeli nationals on board. (Bona Hyun)