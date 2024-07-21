The Military spokesman for the Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi group said several ballistic missiles had been fired toward Eilat, Israeland that a joint naval, air and missile operation hit the American ship Pumba in the Red Sea, the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV reported. According to spokesman Yahya Saree said both attacks were “successful”. He added that the Houthis will continue to attack Israel as long as the “aggression” against the Palestinian people continues. Saree then announced “important statements in the coming hours.”

Tensions Rise Between Israel and the Houthis

Israel’s response to the drone attack that surprised Tel Aviv on Friday, killing one person and wounding several others, was swift.. The armed forces of the Jewish state (IDF) issued a statement to claim responsibility for the action, claiming that they attacked the port because it was the passageway for weapons that Iran supplies to its Houthi allies. “The blood of Israeli citizens has a price: and this applies in Lebanon, Gaza, Yemen and everywhere else,” commented Defense Minister Joav Gallant.

Yemen, Israeli attack on Hodeida port



US Destroys Houthi Drone in Red Sea

US forces have destroyed a Houthi drone in the Red Sea, Israeli broadcaster Kan reported. Pro-Iranian rebels in Yemen, for their part, said they attacked a US ship in the Red Sea with missiles and drones and hit “important targets” in the area of ​​​​Eliat, Israel, where Tel Aviv forces announced they intercepted a missile fired from Yemen towards the location.

Two Israeli ministers did not vote for airstrikes on Yemen

Two members of Israel’s security cabinet – Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Justice Minister Yariv Levin – did not participate in the vote that gave the green light to the strike on Yemen.complaining that they were summoned with just 45 minutes’ notice, leaving them without time to discuss the retaliation for the Houthi missile attack that killed one person in Tel Aviv, Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 reported.

Iran condemns Israeli attack on Hodeida

Tehran condemned yesterday’s attacks by Israeli forces on the Yemeni port city of Hodeida on the Red Seawhich came in the aftermath of the drone attack on Tel Aviv by the Iranian-backed Houthis. “As long as the Zionist regime’s aggression in Palestine, especially in Gaza, continues, peace will not return to the region,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said, warning of the danger of escalation of tension in Gaza and expansion of the war in the region “as a result of the dangerous adventurism of the Israelis.” “The Zionist regime and its supporters, including the United States, are responsible for any dangerous and unpredictable consequences of the continuation of the Zionists’ crimes in Gaza and the regime’s adventurist attacks on Yemen,” he stressed, quoted by IRNA.





Netanyahu to meet Joe Biden in Washington on Tuesday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday in Washington. His office announced this, explaining that Netanyahu will leave for the US tomorrow morning. Initially, it had been agreed that the prime minister would leave this evening and that the meeting with Biden would be held on Monday.