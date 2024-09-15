Sunday, September 15, 2024, 1:55 PM











A missile launched from Yemen has hit a very sensitive area of ​​Israel, near Tel Aviv and a few kilometres from Ben Gurion airport. This is the third time since the beginning of the war that the Houthis have managed to successfully penetrate the anti-aircraft defence and they say this shows that “Israel is absolutely exposed”. The Houthis attack Israel in solidarity with Hamas and are part of the so-called ‘axis of resistance’, led by Iran.

Sirens sounded in the centre of the country early in the morning and at least nine people were injured as they ran to shelters. They were lightly wounded. The missile “disintegrated in the air”, according to the army. Anti-aircraft defence tried to shoot it down and a small fire and some minor material damage occurred, caused by the projectiles falling to the ground. Beyond the damage, this new attack is a serious warning of the capabilities of Yemen’s Houthis.

Benjamin Netanyahu reacted by saying that “the Houthis should have already known that we exact a heavy price for any attempt to harm us (…) Those who need a reminder can visit the port of Hodeida.” The prime minister reminded his enemies of the Israeli bombing of this port in July, in response to the drone that hit Tel Aviv and killed one person.

Evacuation order



As the Israelis assessed the damage, Hezbollah began firing rockets and within a few hours had hit the other side of the border with more than 150 projectiles.

Lebanese media reported that the Israeli army dropped leaflets in the border village of Wazzani in southern Lebanon, ordering civilians in the area to evacuate “before 4 p.m.” due to “Hezbollah activity in the area.”