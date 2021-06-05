Sana’a (agencies)

As part of its persistent efforts to obliterate the Yemeni identity, dismantle the societal fabric and modernize education in Yemen, a recent document revealed a directive to the terrorist Houthi militia loyal to Iran to replace the names of schools in Hajjah Governorate with sectarian names. A decision issued by the Governorate’s Education Office aimed to change the names of 12 primary and secondary schools in the “Al-Shahil” district of Hajjah, according to the document published by the Yemeni “December 2” agency.

Among the targeted schools is Al-Zubayri School, and the name has been replaced by Al-Imam Al-Hadi School. The designation “July 17” was also replaced by “Sayyida Zainab Bint Ali”, and “Al-Miqth” with “Imam Hassan bin Ali”, confirming its sectarian approach. The name “Omar Al-Mukhtar” was not spared the resentment of the Houthi militia, which changed the name of the school to renaming it after one of its dead.