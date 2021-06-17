While these centers are closer to camps, children never leave them, and their program includes military training and sectarian and sectarian takfiri mobilization that considers Yemenis a legitimate target for killing, for not handing them over to the Iranian arm’s mandate.

A video circulated on social media platforms of scenes from military exercises held by Iran’s arm in summer centers that attracted children aged 10-17, sparked widespread condemnation.

And Yemeni Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani tweeted, “We sounded the alarm about the dangers of turning hundreds of thousands of children into an unpredictable and controllable time bomb, and a serious source of threatening regional and international security and peace, and not leaving them hostage in the hands of a terrorist militia that entrusted its decision to Iran and proved that it does not understand.” The language of peace and that it only masters killing and destruction.”

The minister called on human rights and child protection organizations to carry out their humanitarian and moral responsibilities, put pressure to stop the genocide perpetrated by the Houthi militia against Yemeni children, and bring those responsible for their recruitment to trial as war criminals under the Rome Statute regulating the International Criminal Court.

Identical sources confirmed the arrival of reinforcements and huge crowds, from the Iranian-backed Houthi militia, to the fronts of the governorates of “Marib and Al-Jawf”, during the past two days, including the first batches of school students who were gathered in the so-called “summer centers” during the last period.