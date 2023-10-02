Aden (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, the air defenses of the Yemeni army were able to shoot down drones launched by the Houthi group in the “Alab axis”, in the “Baqim” district in Saada Governorate.

Military sources said that the air defenses shot down drones through which the Houthis attempted to target the positions of the army forces in the axis, in conjunction with targeting the sites with Katyusha rockets. The commander of the “Alab Axis”, Major General Yasser Majli, said that the army forces responded to the Houthi attacks, inflicting heavy losses in equipment and lives.

In addition, the Yemeni army, backed by tribal fighters, yesterday foiled a Houthi attack on the Al-Fakher front, north of Al-Dhalea Governorate.

A military source said that army units and tribal fighters clashed with members of the Houthi group while they were trying to penetrate the contact lines to the strategic gates northwest of Qataba, confirming that direct casualties were achieved among the Houthi ranks and they were forced to retreat.

Meanwhile, the commander of the Special Security Forces in the governorates of Aden, Lahj, Al-Dhalea and Abyan survived, while a number of his companions were injured, in a terrorist attack in Abyan governorate.

Security sources reported that Major General Fadl Baash survived and three of his companions were injured as a result of the explosion of a car bomb sent by the terrorist Al-Qaeda organization. She added that the explosion occurred after Major General Baash left the local authority building in Abyan. Terrorist acts by members of the Al-Qaeda terrorist organization have increased in Abyan Governorate, including targeting military security forces in service with the Houthi group, in an attempt to create chaos and disturb public peace.