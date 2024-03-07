Al-Houthi confirmed in a speech on Thursday that “the Red Sea Front is continuing and effectively,” in an apparent reference to the continuation of the attacks.

He added: “This week, we carried out 8 operations during which 7 ships were targeted with 19 missiles and drones,” noting that “32 operations were carried out against Israel.”

He said: “We are the first to target ships with ballistic missiles, to great American astonishment.”

Al-Houthi stated, “The number of missiles launched in naval operations during the last 5 months is more than what was launched during the past 8 years of our war.”

The Houthis have been attacking ships in the Red Sea since November, during what they say is a solidarity campaign with the Palestinians due to the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

The United States and Britain are launching retaliatory attacks on the Houthis, targeting sites inside Yemen or their military capabilities at sea.

The Houthi attacks disrupted global shipping traffic, as they forced companies to change their route to longer and more expensive trips around southern Africa, and the cost of insurance for week-long trips in the Red Sea rose by hundreds of thousands of dollars.

With the Houthis saying they would attack ships with links to Britain, the United States and Israel, shipping industry sources said all ships could be at risk.