A young man watching Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi's speech | Photo: EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

The leader of the Houthi militia in Yemen, Abdulmalik al-Houthi, recognized by the American government as a terrorist group, said this Thursday (18) that the militia will continue with attacks carried out against ships that, according to him, are linked to Israel in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The continuation of the attacks is a response to US and UK bombings against militia-controlled targets.

According to information from the British newspaper The Guardianthrough a speech broadcast on Arab media channels this Thursday, al-Houthi said it was “a great honor and blessing to be directly confronting America” and criticized American President Joe Biden, calling him “an old man who has difficulty climbing the stairs of an airplane.”

Al-Houthi also called for a “mass boycott” of Israeli products in the Arab world and accused the leaders of several Islamic countries of being “weak and indifferent to the Palestinian cause.” He said the Houthis were “targeted by sanctions and terrorism” because they were “willing to take practical steps to support the Palestinians.”

The militia leader said the US and UK attacks had “no significant impact” on his military capabilities and claimed the war in the Middle East was part of a “broader battle between 'devil-worshipping Zionists' and the Muslim world.” Al-Houthi also called on Yemeni citizens to come out in a “demonstration of support” this Friday (19) for their “compatriots killed by American forces”.

The Iran-backed Houthis control much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, and are fighting a Saudi-led coalition that supports the country's internationally recognized government. The conflict, which began in 2014, has killed more than 100,000 people and caused a major humanitarian crisis in the region.