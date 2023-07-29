Aden (Al Ittihad)

The “Houthi” group is escalating its violations against civilians in Al-Jawf Governorate, northern Yemen, in light of the continuation of a campaign it has launched two weeks ago to quell any tribal uprising against its control.

Human rights and local sources in Al-Jawf said that the checkpoints set up by the “Houthi” group in several areas in Al-Jawf are harassing passers-by and travelers, to the extent of arresting and kidnapping civilians from cars and buses.

The “Houthi” group, according to the sources, kidnapped a number of travelers while they were passing through a checkpoint east of the city of Al-Hazm near the “Labanat” camp, explaining that the citizens were on a mass transport bus and were traveling outside Yemen, and they were removed from the bus and taken away. to an unknown destination.

The “Houthi” campaign coincided with the continuation of large-scale mass displacement operations carried out by the group against the population in the Al-Marashi district, and the military campaign forced the people to leave their homes and forcibly flee to the desert after threatening them with bombing and targeting, according to what was reported by the local news site, NewsYemen.

She explained that the new displacement operation targeted dozens of families from the village of Al-Hayfa in Wadi Al-Mathab in Al-Marashi district adjacent to Amran governorate, with the aim of controlling large areas of agricultural land in the region.

Al-Jawf witnessed previous displacement operations that included a number of villages and tribes, the most important of which are the Dhu Zayd tribes in the districts of Al-Marshi and Bart Al-Anan, as well as residential areas in the districts overlooking the agricultural valley of Madhab.

The Undersecretary of Al-Jawf Governorate for Technical Affairs – Chairman of the Rights and Media Committee, Saleh Jamala, confirmed that the Houthi group continues to impose its siege on the people of the eastern Al-Hazm regions, amid intimidation of the population, children and women, and campaigns of arrests and targeting of civilians for flimsy reasons, explaining that the Houthi crimes and violations have become systematic and approved without No deterrent or intervention to stop it.