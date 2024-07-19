Drone attack in central Tel Aviv near the US embassy, ​​one person was killed and at least ten were injured. The alarm sirens did not go off. The city’s mayor, Ron Huldai, declared a state of maximum alert. The attack was carried out by the Houthi militia, supported by Iran. A report by Saudi broadcaster Al Arabiya cited sources as saying that the group fired a ballistic missile and four drones at Israel during the night. The missile and three of the drones were reportedly shot down by US forces stationed in the region, while the fourth drone managed to reach Tel Aviv.