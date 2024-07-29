Aden (Union)

The Houthi group has issued a final warning to the High Commissioner for Human Rights, demanding that it close its headquarters in the kidnapped capital, Sanaa, within three days, according to informed sources yesterday.

This measure comes within the framework of a wide-scale Houthi campaign in Yemen targeting international and humanitarian organizations operating in areas under Houthi control. The Houthi group had issued new decisions a few days ago requiring organizations operating in areas under its control to hand over job structures and submit lists of the names of their employees and their job descriptions, and it also stipulated obtaining its prior approval for any new appointments.

It is noteworthy that, during the past months, the Houthis have kidnapped dozens of employees working in United Nations organizations, placed them under arrest, and forced them to make forced confessions on charges of spying for foreign countries. The United Nations and international organizations are demanding effective measures to release these arbitrarily kidnapped employees.

In this context, Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, the Yemeni Prime Minister, yesterday referred to the collective responsibility to pressure the Houthi group to release the kidnapped humanitarian workers, noting the efforts made by the government with the United Nations at the highest levels to achieve this.

This came during Bin Mubarak’s meeting via video conference with the European Union ambassadors accredited to Yemen, where he discussed with them developments in Yemen and the region. The meeting also touched on political and security challenges and efforts to resume the political process.

For their part, the ambassadors expressed their support for the Presidential Leadership Council and the government and its efforts to achieve financial and administrative reform and combat corruption, and their continued support for the efforts of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to achieve a comprehensive settlement to the crisis in Yemen.

In another context, the city of Al-Khokha – the temporary administrative capital of Al-Hodeidah Governorate – witnessed a severe outbreak of cholera, as the diarrhea center in the directorate received more than 50 cases of infection in the past few hours, according to local health officials. The First Deputy Governor of Al-Hodeidah Governorate, Walid Al-Qadimi, visited the center to check on the health status of the infected and the medical services provided to them. Al-Qadimi praised the efforts of the health office and the center’s staff, as well as the support provided by the King Salman Center, stressing the importance of these efforts in confronting this epidemic.

Al-Qadimi called on international and local organizations working in the health field to intervene urgently and provide the necessary medical support to the Diarrhea Center, pointing to the urgent need for a qualified medical team to enhance the center’s ability to deal with this critical situation.