The US forces have confirmed that they have destroyed an anti-ship missile that Yemen's Houthis, which Iran has been accused of supporting for years, were ready to launch towards the Red Sea. “On January 27, around 3.45 am Sana'a time, US Central Command Forces conducted a raid against a Houthi anti-ship missile aimed at the Red Sea and ready for launch – Centcom announced via They located the missile in areas of Yemen under Houthi control and determined that it posed an imminent threat to US merchant shipping and shipping in the region.” US forces then “struck and destroyed the missile”.

Biden hears from Al-Sisi

Meanwhile, American President Joe Biden thanked Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah al-Sisi for Egypt's “important role” as efforts to free the hostages continue held captive in the Gaza Strip since the October 7 attack in Israel. This was announced by the White House after the news of the conversation between the two presidents in recent hours, focused “on the ongoing war in Gaza” and on the work for “the release of all the hostages” who remain in the hands of Hamas.

Biden “thanked” al-Sisi for “Egypt's important role in this process” and the two presidents “said that everything must now be done to conclude an agreement that leads to the release of all hostages along with a prolonged humanitarian pause “.

The two leaders also spoke of the need to step up efforts to “further increase deliveries of crucial humanitarian assistance” across the Gaza Strip. And they “agreed to continue close coordination” with this goal and to “establish the conditions for lasting and sustainable peace in the Middle East, including the creation of a Palestinian state.” Biden also had a telephone conversation yesterday with the Emir of Qatar, Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

After the USA, Canada also suspends funding to UNRWA

After the United States, Canada has also announced that it will suspend further funding to UNRWA, the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees which has announced an investigation into the alleged involvement of employees in the October 7 attack in Israel. “I spoke directly with UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini to express Canada's concern over allegations that UNRWA employees were involved in the brutal terrorist attack against Israel on October 7, 2023,” he wrote on Canadian Minister for International Development, Ahmed Hussen. Canada “welcomes UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' direction to UNRWA to investigate these very serious allegations.”

Canada “has temporarily suspended any further funding to UNRWA” for the time of the investigation and if the allegations are found to be true the hope is that “UNRWA will take immediate measures against those it will be determined were involved in the terrorist attack in Hamas”. In the meantime, “aid to the population of Gaza will not be reduced” and Canada confirms “strong concern for the humanitarian crisis” in the Palestinian enclave, asking “all parties to respect international humanitarian law”.