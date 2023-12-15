Yemen's Houthi rebels, who claimed responsibility this Friday for attacks against several ships in the Red Sea, threaten the security of Israel and international maritime transport, the German Foreign Minister denounced this Friday.

“The Houthi attacks on civilian merchant ships in the Red Sea must stop immediately,” Annalena Baerbock said at a press conference in Berlin.

“These attacks not only endanger Israel's security, but threaten international shipping,” he added.

The destroyer USS Mason in the Atlantic. The United States today bombed three radars belonging to the Shiite Houthi militias in Yemen.

A container ship attacked by the Houthis belongs to the German shipowner Hapag-Lloyd. The Houthis, who control a large part of Yemen and are close to Iran, claimed responsibility on Friday for another attack against two container ships of the Swiss shipowner MSC.

The Danish Maersk, one of the largest shipping companies in the world, announced on Friday that it was suspending the passage of its ships through a strategic strait of the Red Seathat of Bab el Mandeb.

The Houthis had warned that they would attack any ship sailing off the coast of Yemen and having links to Israel. in response to the war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

