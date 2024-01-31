US Department of Defense spokesman Pat Ryder said in a statement that they discussed issues including “escalating attacks by Iranian-aligned militias on US forces in the Middle East” and “unlawful Houthi attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea,” in addition to humanitarian aid to Gaza. And support Ukraine.

“Minister Austin thanked Minister Shapps for the UK’s steadfast support and leadership in the coalition’s efforts to ward off further Houthi aggression, while defending international maritime and commercial vessels exercising navigational rights and freedoms,” Ryder added, referring to attacks launched by the Houthi rebels.

US and British forces carried out joint strikes aimed at limiting the Houthis' ability to target ships on the main trade route in the Red Sea, attacks that the rebels say come in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where Israel is waging a war with Hamas.

American forces and international coalition forces in Iraq, Syria, and Jordan have been subjected to more than 165 attacks since mid-October, many of which were claimed by the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq,” an alliance of Iranian-backed armed factions that opposes American support for Israel in the war in Gaza and the presence of American forces in the region.

On Sunday, a drone attack targeted a military base in northeastern Jordan, killing three American soldiers and wounding more than 40 others. This is the first time that American soldiers have been killed in an attack in the Middle East since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7.

Washington held the “Islamic resistance in Iraq” responsible for the attack and pledged a firm response.