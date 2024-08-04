Aden (Union)

A human rights center revealed that more than three thousand civilians were killed in the Yemeni city of Taiz due to Houthi attacks during the nine years of their siege of the city, in addition to more than 7 thousand wounded, accusing the group of committing various violations, including sniping, shelling, planting mines, and preventing food from reaching them.

The American Center for Justice said in a new report entitled: “The Siege of Taiz… A Humanitarian Tragedy” that it documented the killing and injury of more than 10,000 civilians as a result of the various violations committed by the Houthi group against the residents of the governorate and its city, which was besieged by the group, during the period from March 2015 until December 2023.

The report added that more than 3,000 civilians were killed, while more than 7,000 others were injured due to the Houthi group’s violations against civilians, their villages and homes, including sniping, shelling, planting mines and traffic accidents on alternative roads as a result of the group closing the main outlets to and from the city.

The center explained that most of the victims fell because the Houthis targeted villages and residential neighborhoods located on the contact lines with heavy shelling using heavy and medium weapons, which resulted in the fall of more than 6,000 victims, including 1,778 dead, in addition to 4,427 wounded.

The report indicated that the sniper operations carried out by the Houthis during the period covered by the report resulted in 1,979 victims, including 824 dead, and 1,155 others injured.

The planting of mines also caused more than a thousand civilian casualties, including 419 deaths, while the governorate witnessed, due to the closure of the main outlets to and from its center, the city of Taiz, 561 traffic accidents on alternative roads, which resulted in more than 1,200 victims, including 434 deaths and 807 injuries, in addition to harming more than 20,000 university and technical institute students, and increasing the prices of basic materials and medicines by 500%, and the transportation fees for people and goods by 1,000%.

The human rights center also reported that it documented the arrest of 477 people by the Houthi group, 79 cases of enforced disappearance, and 59 cases of torture. Its field team also monitored the group’s obstruction of humanitarian relief convoys in 31 incidents, as the group confiscated 22 trucks of food and medical supplies for the city’s residents, and allocated them to the war effort.

The report confirmed that the siege led to the displacement of more than 44,000 families in 17 districts of the governorate, in addition to the Houthis displacing 22 villages in the districts of At Taiziyah, Jabal Habashi, Maqbanah and Sabr Al Mawadim. In the first year of the siege, it documented the death of 26 civilians due to the lack of oxygen in hospitals, including 9 children and 7 women.

Lift the siege

The American Center for Justice called on the international community not to link the Taiz siege file to the political and military file in the negotiations, and to deal with it as a humanitarian issue that needs urgent intervention. It reiterated its demands for the Houthi group to completely lift the siege and open the main roads from the eastern, western and northern sides, and to allow the entry of goods and humanitarian aid, and the safe passage of travelers to and from the city.