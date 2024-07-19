Houthi rebels launched a drone attack early Friday morning (19) against Israeli territory, hitting a building in Tel Aviv. The terrorist attack left one man dead and eight others injured.

According to information released by Army spokesman Daniel Hagari, the military equipment is Iranian-made and was launched from Yemen.

“According to the preliminary investigation and indicators on the ground, it is clear that (the drone) was a Sammad 3 type,” which according to the Army’s calculations left Yemen bound for Tel Aviv.

The Sammad 3, Hagari explained, is an Iranian-made drone that has been modified to extend its flight range.

Since Israel launched its counteroffensive in the Gaza Strip, the country has been the target of dozens of drones from Yemen, although most have been intercepted by the US military or the Israeli military itself, Hagari explained.

On this occasion, Yemen’s Houthis claimed responsibility for launching a ballistic missile and four drones towards Tel Aviv, one of which ended up hitting the Israeli capital due to “human error”, according to the army’s statement on Friday.

The military’s initial investigation indicates that the drone was detected by air defense systems, but it was decided not to intercept it as it was not classified as a hostile target.

Israel will “settle accounts” with those who harm it or “perpetrate terrorism” against the country, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement on social media.

The Defense Minister met after the incident with the Chief of the General Staff and the Air Force, to whom he insisted on “strengthening all air defense systems and operational and intelligence operations that will be carried out as a result of the attack.”

In turn, the Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, carried out an initial assessment of what happened with the Army officers this morning, in which he ordered an exhaustive technological intelligence investigation.

The drone attack occurred at 3:12 am (local time) in central Tel Aviv, just meters from the American consulate, and killed a 50-year-old man and injured eight others, according to the latest figures released by the Army.

In recent months, the Houthis have claimed responsibility for attacks on the port of Haifa and the Mediterranean Sea, including some launched in conjunction with the merged pro-Iran Islamic Resistance militia in Iraq.