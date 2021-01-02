In Yemen, a suburb of the city of Hodeidah, located on the coast of the Red Sea, was fired upon by supporters of the Ansar Allah rebel movement (Houthis). The shelling killed at least five people and injured seven. This was announced on Friday, January 1 by the TV channel Sky News Arabiya…

“Five women were killed and seven were injured, including three children, as a result of Houthi shelling south of Hodeidah,” the report said.

Other details have not yet been provided.

On December 30, at the time of the arrival of the new government, an explosion occurred at the Aden airport, 25 people were killed, 110 were injured. In addition, on the same day, an explosion thundered near the government palace of Maashik Aden, where members of the new government of Yemen are located.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Moscow condemns the explosions at the Aden airport, stressing the need for an early comprehensive political settlement of the military-political crisis in Yemen.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Loucock condemned the attack on Aden airport, which, among others, killed an employee of the International Committee of the Red Cross.