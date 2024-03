The Houthis' military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, confirmed responsibility for the attack in a televised statement. | Photo: EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

For the first time, an attack by Houthi rebels on a ship in the Red Sea region caused civilian deaths, American authorities reported this Wednesday (6).

According to US government sources interviewed by CNN, an attack hit a Barbados-flagged bulk carrier owned by Liberia in the Gulf of Aden, in the Sea of ​​Oman, killing at least two crew members. At least six other people were injured.

The bulk carrier was abandoned after the attack and Western warships are in the area to analyze the situation. The Houthis' military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, confirmed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

In October, the Houthis began attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea region, claiming that they were linked to Israel, and also on warships from the United States and the United Kingdom, stationed in those waters to protect commercial shipping.

These actions by the terrorist group, linked to Iran, are being carried out in “solidarity” with the Palestinians, according to their leaders. On October 7, Hamas carried out terrorist attacks against Israel that killed around 1,200 people and kidnapped another 250 (around 100 remain hostage). The attacks triggered the current war in the Gaza Strip.

According to Western officials, the Houthis have carried out more than 45 missile and drone attacks on commercial and warships in the Red Sea region, but most have been intercepted or missed their targets.