The League Cup 2023 came to an end and the activity of the Major League Soccer (MLS) back on track. In the middle of the week we will have activity of the US Open Cup. One of the semifinals of this event will be led by the Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake.
The two teams are in the fight to get into the playoffs. The Royals are in third place in the Eastern Conference with 37 points, while the Dynamo are in sixth place in the same conference with 32 points.
This is everything you need to know about the US Open Cup semifinal between the Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake.
The duel can be followed in English through CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount + and Pluto TV.
In Spanish it can be seen on Telemundo and Peacock.
Goalie: S.Clark.
Defending: G. Dorsey, E. Sviatchenko, Micael, F. Escobar.
Half: Artur, H. Herrera, A. Bassi.
Lead: A. Carrasquilla, N. Quiñónes, C. Baird.
The Houston Dynamo comes from beating the Portland Timbers by a score of 5-0 in the MLS. Amine Bassi, Nelson Quiñones, Corey Baird, Franco Escobar and Brad Smith scored the goals in this lopsided victory. The Mexican Héctor Herrera gave an assist and played 61 minutes.
Goalie: Z. MacMath.
Defending: E. Eneli, J. Glad, M. Silva, A. Brody.
Half: J. Savarino, B. Ojeda, P. Ruiz, A. Gomez.
Lead: C. Arango, D. Musovski.
This weekend Real Salt Lake did not play their scheduled game against LA Galaxy due to weather conditions. According to a statement from the teams, the match corresponding to matchday 27 of the MLS was rescheduled for Saturday, October 14..
Houston Dynamo 2-1 Real Salt Lake
