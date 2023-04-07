👊💥 San José Earthquakes collapse the floor against Héctor Herrera’s Houston Dynamo 🇲🇽 🟠 Here we leave you the details of the game ⤵️#HoustonDynamo #HectorHerrera #MLS #majorleaguesoccer #mexicanosenelextranjerohttps://t.co/qFnAccV6Bu – Deportrece (@Deportrece) April 2, 2023

It’s time for 🇺🇸 Martín Cáceres played 83′ and Gastón Brugman completed 88% of the passes in the LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders. Nicolás Lodeiro provided an assist in the 2-1 win over the Seattle Sounders. #UruguayansInTheMLS #LAGalaxy #SeattleSounders pic.twitter.com/gdkYGCwLUg — Uruguayans Abroad Official (@UruguayosEnExt) April 2, 2023

“We had a bad start. They had more energy, they were hungrier from the get-go and they deserved an early goal. Then we got to the fight and worked our way back. I thought 1-1 at half time was fine. In the second half we were a bit indisciplined there during a period of 15 minutes in which we were going for the victory and we had good moments of transition, but we did not have the quality and we exposed ourselves too much for that section and that is where his penalty came from ”indicated the strategist.

“(Chicharito) is ready to go to Houston. Now it’s about ‘building’ his playing minutes, in eleven-on-eleven action, covering ground, doing repetitions. You know: playing for five minutes is different from playing for 90 minutes.”explained the helmsman.

He Galaxy They have not known victory since the beginning of the contest, therefore, the return of their captain can be an incentive to finally win.

“Javier looks ‘sharp’, he looks good, he has to do reps in front of goal now. When you have a hamstring injury you can’t do much in front of the goal at high speed and intensity. Now it’s all about doing those reps and getting it set up. He will train in full sessions this week. He partially trained during some of the past sessions. He already has a lot of work done, his physical preparation is good, he just has to get ready for the matches ”ended.

Chicharito Hernández will make his debut in the 2023 MLS season ⚽https://t.co/Idu2T7m5SI — Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) April 6, 2023

Pick: Houston 1-1 LA Galaxy