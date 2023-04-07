This Saturday, April 8, the Houston Dynamoof the Mexican captain Hector Herrerareceives the Los Angeles Galaxyof the also Mexican captain Javier Hernández, in the Shell Energy Stadiumfor Matchday 7 of the 2023 Major League Soccer season, in a Western Conference duel.
The orange They come from losing 2-1 against San Jose Earthquakes in it PayPal Parkafter a double from the Argentine Christian Espinozadespite the Moroccan Amine Bassi from the penalty spot. After this result, the Texan team remained in eighth place in the western conference with six units.
Similarly, the galactic they could not add three by suffering a 1-2 defeat against the Seattle Sounders in it Dignity Health Sports Parkafter so many jordans morris and the brazilian Leo Chuwhile Jalen Neal discounted. The Californian team is located twelfth in the western conference with three points.
Date: Saturday, April 8
Location: Houston Texas
Stadium: Shell Energy
Schedule: 7:30 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 5:30 p.m. (Southern US time) and 8:30 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: to define
Channel: Apple TV
Online streaming: MLS Pass on Apple TV
HOUSTON: 1 win
GALAXY: 2 win
TIES: 2 draws
HOUSTON: PGGPP
GALAXY: PEEEP
Despite the defeat suffered at the hands of San Jose Earthquakes last week, the technician Ben Olsen He opted for the positive, as he saw a club that can keep the ball and build attacks.
“We had a bad start. They had more energy, they were hungrier from the get-go and they deserved an early goal. Then we got to the fight and worked our way back. I thought 1-1 at half time was fine. In the second half we were a bit indisciplined there during a period of 15 minutes in which we were going for the victory and we had good moments of transition, but we did not have the quality and we exposed ourselves too much for that section and that is where his penalty came from ”indicated the strategist.
Goalie: steve clark
Defenses: Ethan Bartlow, Teenage Hadebe, Tate Schmitt, Daniel Steres
Midfielders: Artur, Brooklyn Raines, Hector Herrera
Forwards: Amine Bassi, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Corey Baird
Banking: Franco Escobar, Ivan Franco, Sebastián Ferreira, Nelson Quiñones, Micael, Thorleifur Úlfarsson, Andrew Tarbell, Luis Caicedo, Griffin Dorsey.
Good news for the Galacticos, as their captain and striker, Chicharito Hernandezwill finally appear after receiving the green light to see action, after having missed the start of the season, as reported by the coach greg vanney.
“(Chicharito) is ready to go to Houston. Now it’s about ‘building’ his playing minutes, in eleven-on-eleven action, covering ground, doing repetitions. You know: playing for five minutes is different from playing for 90 minutes.”explained the helmsman.
He Galaxy They have not known victory since the beginning of the contest, therefore, the return of their captain can be an incentive to finally win.
“Javier looks ‘sharp’, he looks good, he has to do reps in front of goal now. When you have a hamstring injury you can’t do much in front of the goal at high speed and intensity. Now it’s all about doing those reps and getting it set up. He will train in full sessions this week. He partially trained during some of the past sessions. He already has a lot of work done, his physical preparation is good, he just has to get ready for the matches ”ended.
Goalie: Jonathan Klinsman
Defenses: Jalen Neal, Martin Cáceres, Raheem Edwards, Calegari
Midfielders: Gastón Brugman, Ricardo Puig, Marky Delgado
Forwards: Memo Rodriguez, Tyler Boyd, Dejan Joveljic
Banking: Chris Mavinga, Jonathan Pérez, Daniel Aguirre, Douglas Costa, Preston Judd, Aaron Cervantes, Kelvin Leerdam, Efraín Álvarez, ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, Oriol Rosell
Despite the fact that the forces between the two teams seem to be even, the situation would favor the Houston Dynamowhich will act as local, however, the incentive for the return of Chicharito and the desire to want to get out of his losing streak, could help the galaxy put up a good fight.
Pick: Houston 1-1 LA Galaxy
