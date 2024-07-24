The second edition of the Leagues Cupbinational tournament between the Liga MX and the MLSremembering that the first edition ended on the side of the American championship.
Inside of the West Group 8he Houston Dynamo faces the Atlas in an unprecedented duel, on Saturday, July 27 at the Shell Energy Stadiumin a sector that they share with the Real Salt Lake.
The orange team, where the Mexican plays Hector Herrerahas an irregular step in the MLSsince it appears as the sixth of the Western Conference with ten wins, seven draws and seven losses, for a total of 37 points, although it remains alive in the tournament.
On the other hand, the Rojinegros have surprised by being second place in the Apertura 2024 with eight points out of twelve possible, beating 1-2 Puebla before the championship break, with a double of Eduardo ‘Mudo’ Aguirre.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
When? Saturday, July 27
Where? Houston Texas
Stadium: Shell Energy Stadium
Schedule: 18:00 hours (MEX)
Channel: Apple TV and Channel 9
Streaming: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Before focusing on the Leagues Cuphe Dynamo He lived a crazy duel against the Vancouver Whitecapswhich he came back 3-4 with a double from Griffin Dorseyin addition to the goals of the Panamanian Adalberto Carrasquilla and Brad Smithwhile for the home team there was a double from the Haitian Fafa Picault and Serbian target Ranko Veselinovic.
In the last edition, the Texan team reached the round of 16, where they were beaten 2-1 by Charlotte FCdespite the early goal of Corey Baird just at minute 10.
Goalie: Steve Clark
Defenses: Micael Santos, Erik Sviatchenko, Franco Escobar, Griffin Dorsey
Midfielders: Hector Herrera, Artur Lima, Amine Bassi
Forwards: Ezequiel Ponce, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Ibrahim Aliyu
Substitutes: Daniel Steres, Sebastian Kowalczyk, Sebastián Ferreira, Brad Smith, Latif Blessing, Ethan Bartlow, Jan Gregus, McKinze Gaines, Andrew Tarbell
Once you have completed your participation in the Liga MXthe Foxes are already preparing for what will be the Leagues CupOn Thursday they will travel to the city of Houston, then their training will take place at the AGA Academy facilities.
For the match against the locals, the Spanish team Saint Joseph Beñat He will now be able to fully count on the Brazilian centre-back Matheus Doriain addition to the Serbian striker Uras Djurdjevic ‘Djuka’who have already been doing a mini preseason.
Also, after leaving the last league match in an ambulance, the youth player Victor Rios He was out of danger but remained under observation.
In the 2023 edition, Atlas managed to get past the Group Stage, but fell in the round of 32 against New England Revolutionafter tying 2-2 in regular time, with goals from the Argentine Matthew Garcia and the Ecuadorian Jordy Caicedo. In penalties, the Revs they won 7-8.
Goalie: Camilo Vargas
Defenses: Hugo Nervo, Matheus Dória, Gaddi Aguirre, Luis Reyes
Midfielders: Aldo Rocha, Edgar Zaldivar, Jeremy Marquez
Forwards: Uros Djuka, Jhon Murillo, Eduardo Aguirre
Substitutes: Adrian Mora, Idekel Dominguez, Mateo Garcia, Victor Rios, Jose Lozano, Raymundo Fulgencio, Carlos Guillen, Israel Larios, Abraham Bass, Carlos Robles, Jose Hernandez
These are two teams that look very evenly matched in terms of physical form, but once again the home advantage may weigh more in favour of the Americans. Added to this, both have only scored one goal, for the most part, so a possible draw is on the horizon.
Prediction: Houston Dynamo: 1-1 Atlas
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Houston #Dynamo #Atlas #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply