THE GROUPS FOR THE LEAGUES CUP 2024 ARE DEFINED🇲🇽🇺🇸 Chivas is in group “West 2” along with the San José Earthquakes and LA Galaxy🐐 Atlas will seek a place in the next round in group “West 8”, against Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake🦊 pic.twitter.com/eHZzeqz4F1 — Hard to Mark (@DurodeMarcarGDL) January 31, 2024

“Wow! The Houston Dynamo ARE fun to watch!” We agree 🫡#Hustlin4More pic.twitter.com/wrGp8xxwRT — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) July 21, 2024

📌 Puebla 1-2 Atlas scores ⤵️ Since September 2023, Atlas has not linked 2 victories. I think that today we can only highlight two virtues: set pieces and defensive effectiveness in a low block or withdrawn in their own area. pic.twitter.com/WP9Yb9CmOo — Manu Villaseñor (@ManuelVils) July 20, 2024

In the last edition, the Texan team reached the round of 16, where they were beaten 2-1 by Charlotte FCdespite the early goal of Corey Baird just at minute 10.

For the match against the locals, the Spanish team Saint Joseph Beñat He will now be able to fully count on the Brazilian centre-back Matheus Doriain addition to the Serbian striker Uras Djurdjevic ‘Djuka’who have already been doing a mini preseason.

Also, after leaving the last league match in an ambulance, the youth player Victor Rios He was out of danger but remained under observation.

In the 2023 edition, Atlas managed to get past the Group Stage, but fell in the round of 32 against New England Revolutionafter tying 2-2 in regular time, with goals from the Argentine Matthew Garcia and the Ecuadorian Jordy Caicedo. In penalties, the Revs they won 7-8.

Note that in Djuka’s presentation video we had a post-credits scene with a door with a Colombian flag. 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/4dfmw7sjFh — A lo Atlas (@aloatlas) July 16, 2024

THE MUTE THING TONIGHT! 🤫 With a great collective performance, a double and the vote of La Fiel, Eduardo Aguirre became the player of the match 🔴⚫️#ItIsNotExplainedItIsFeeling pic.twitter.com/QGVbbfJaQW — Atlas FC (@AtlasFC) July 20, 2024

Prediction: Houston Dynamo: 1-1 Atlas