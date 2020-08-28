While Olympique Lyonnais begins its 2020-2021 season against Dijon this Friday evening, the club will be deprived of Houssem Aouar. According to information from L’Équipe, the midfielder, who has suffered from gastroenteritis in recent hours, has tested positive for Covid-19 and must therefore withdraw. Selected by Didier Deschamps with the France team, the midfielder should give up on this first call.

No France team for Aouar?

Summoned by Didier Deschamps for the next two matches of the France team (against Sweden and Croatia), Aouar should also draw a line on a possible first selection at the Blues. The Lyon midfielder will indeed have to respect a period of fourteen in order not to contaminate some of its partners and the matches of France will take place on September 5 and 8. This Friday evening, Lyon will therefore have to do without Aouar, who is leaving and who could take the direction of Manchester City, Real Madrid or Juventus in September.

This match against Dijon was thus perhaps his last with his training club. To replace him this Friday evening in a team which should evolve in 3-5-2, Rudi garcia could opt for Jeff Reine-Adelaide or Thiago mendes, bought in Lille last summer and which has lost its place in the team since the emergence of Maxence Caqueret.