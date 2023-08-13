Housing | You are warned weeks before the water supply is cut off – An apartment building without water and electricity does not comply with the regulations

The Water Supply Act defines a protection period that must be waited before the water supply can be cut off.

When the water is cut off from the apartment building, things have been in ruins for a long time, says the water supply manager of the city of Savonlinna Esa Hinkkanen.

From the two apartment buildings located on Punkaharju the water was cut off in the summer due to the housing association’s payment difficulties. Since then, the water supply has been restored. The operation of electricity and heating has also been uncertain during the summer.

“This is the first time in the history of Savonlinna Water that the housing company has had to cut off the water supply. However, it will hardly remain the only one,” says Hinkkanen.

Water supply and its disconnection are regulated in the Water Supply Act. According to the law, the water supply company can suspend the supply of water if the customer has not paid his bill. The water must not be turned off immediately, but must wait at least five weeks after the customer is first notified of the interruption of the water supply. The threat of interruption must be reported even earlier, at least ten weeks before the water supply is actually cut off.

“We remind you many times. If the invoice is not paid by the due date, you must send at least one reminder invoice, we will send two. After that, the matter is transferred from the water supply to the city’s central administration, and the customer receives a demand for payment,” explains Hinkkanen about Savonlinna’s city practices.

If that doesn’t help either, the water supply will be cut off and the bills will be collected.

Water Supply Act in addition, residents are also protected by the Land Use and Building Act and the Residential Health Regulation of the Health Protection Act, says Kiinteistöliito’s advisory lawyer Tapio Haltia.

These regulations guarantee the safety of apartments and living conditions that do not endanger health. If running water, electricity or heat is removed from an apartment building, the home conditions no longer meet the regulations.

“During the heating season, there are restrictions on turning off the electricity, but of course the starting point is that if the bills are not paid, the supply of electricity or water may be interrupted.”

According to Haltia, it’s rare for housing stock companies to go bankrupt, and you don’t necessarily come across companies that get into serious payment difficulties even every year.