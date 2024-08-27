Housing | With these tips, the housing association’s fee is kept affordable – The landlord saved 15,000 euros with one smart move

Residence|The landlord Jarno Virtala burns the weeds from the yards himself and walks through the heavy rain on his inspection rounds.

Shrinking during the period of purchasing power, it is worth taking advantage of all means of saving. Real estate investor from Tampere Jarno Virtala has promised to share his financial tips for housing associations.

He calls himself a landlord, but that is too narrow a description. After our conversation, I would also characterize Virtala as a real estate custodian, renovation expert, financial advisor, tenderer, observer and warehouse emperor.