The withdrawal of the tax shield established after the war in Ukraine will result in increases in electricity and food Analysts hope that the control of inflation and wage increases will give some oxygen to domestic economies

For the first time in the last four years, the Spaniards face a new year with a expectation of normality regarding the evolution of prices. Since energy prices began to strain inflation in mid-2021, leading the CPI…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only