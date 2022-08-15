Housing | When the salary is not enough – a phenomenon has crept into Helsinki that speaks harsh language about the price of living in the capital

In recent years, the income level of many low-wage industries has not kept up with the rising cost of living, says Pirjo Väänänen, head of social affairs at SAK.

To one as a social worker A woman working in Helsinki has about 1,600 euros left from her salary per month. Again, 1,400 euros will be spent on rent.

The woman’s partner, on the other hand, does gig work and Tiena earns around 1,000–1,300 euros per month.

“It doesn’t take much of a calculator to realize that the money is not enough,” he tells HS.

Therefore, in addition to her salary, the woman has to withdraw about 500 euros of Kela’s general housing allowance every month. He does not appear in the story by name due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The woman lives with her three children and her partner in a four-bedroom apartment in Kuninkaantammi, the rent of which, according to her, is reasonable compared to the price level in the capital region.

The problem is the salary in the social sector, which, according to the woman, is simply not enough to cover the rent of a family with children.

“It’s a strange situation that I guide and advise clients at work in applying for social benefits, but at the same time I have to apply for benefits myself when my salary is so low,” says the woman.

in Helsinkithere are almost 25,000 households in Espoo and Vantaa that work for a salary but also have to increase Kela’s general housing allowance.

One or more people can belong to the food group. About half of these households are single people and the rest are mainly families with children.

A food court is counted as employed in the statistics if at least half of the food court’s income consists of earned income. The chapter also includes some, for example, students and part-time employees who meet the criteria of a working food court.

Last year, Kela paid more than 224 million euros in housing allowance to working food councils throughout the country. Almost a quarter of this, more than 55 million euros, went to Helsinki.

In Helsinki, there are currently more than 15,000 people who belong to the general housing allowance, whose income consists only of salary or business income. In other words, their salary is not enough to cover housing costs.

On average, housing allowance was granted in July in Helsinki in the amount of 332 euros per month, and the average housing expenses were 886 euros per month. In all of Finland, the corresponding amount of support was 278 euros and living expenses 747 euros per month.

In July, the share of housing expenses in gross income was the highest in Finland in Helsinki, around 48.5 percent. After the housing allowance, the share dropped to around 30 percent.

Helsinki higher housing costs than other countries partly explain the large amount of housing allowance granted to those in paid work, says the head of social affairs of the Central Association of Finnish Trade Unions (SAK) Pirjo Väänänen.

According to him, in the case of many Helsinki residents, the housing allowance is not enough to cover even the maximum amount of the allowance, i.e. 80 percent of housing expenses.

SAK head of social affairs Pirjo Väänänen

“In Helsinki, the rent level is already so high that the upper limit of the housing expenses to be taken into account in the amount of the subsidy will be reached quite quickly,” says Väänänen.

Rents are rising again in the Helsinki housing market. Freshers from Statistics Finland according to statistics In April-June, the rents of freely financed apartments rose by 0.4 percent in Helsinki and by 0.6 percent in the entire capital region compared to the beginning of the year.

Compared to a year ago, rents rose by 0.3 percent in the capital region and by 0.2 percent in Helsinki.

According to Väänänen, another factor explaining the matter is that the income level of many low-wage industries has not kept up with the rising cost of living in recent years.

“This is a good reflection of the fact that we have a lot of low-paying jobs, where the salary really remains so low that it can’t even cover the rent,” he says.

In addition, according to Väänänen, there are many part-time workers, especially in the capital region, whose working hours may be so short that the housing allowance has to be increased.

“ “It’s absurd that in addition to my salary, I have to increase the housing allowance.”

HS interviewed also a woman who works as a nanny in early childhood education, who lives in the rental triangle of the city of Helsinki but still has to withdraw about 500 euros of general housing allowance every month.

After taxes, he is left with approximately 1,700 euros per month. Although the rent for the apartment in Jätkäsaari is lower than the market price, 1,090 euros, the rent is still too high for the woman’s salary.

“It’s absurd that I have to raise the housing allowance in addition to my salary,” he says.

The woman also estimates that the need for support has been created by both the sky-high living costs in Helsinki and the too low salaries in early childhood education.

The woman lives with her two minor children and therefore cannot consider moving to a smaller apartment.

He believes that he would not have to raise the housing allowance if the rent were more moderate or the salary alternatively higher. The situation would also be easier if another adult moved into the household to share the rental costs.

If the woman’s situation remains unchanged, according to her, the need for support will probably continue or even increase, because in winter energy prices have been estimated rising very high.

Easy ones or quick solutions to the matter may not be found. According to SAK’s Väänänen, one option is that the wages of low-wage sectors could be raised and the working hours of part-time employees increased.

“If you get paid more, it’s certainly easier to pay the rent and you don’t necessarily need to rely on social benefits.”

According to Väänänen, the housing allowance system could also be reformed in such a way that, for example, in Helsinki, the maximum amount of housing costs to be taken into account is increased. In this way, it would be possible to better respond to the increased rent level.

“Furthermore, the capital region would need much more affordable rental housing,” he states.

Kela’s special designer Mirja Pelto has also been interviewed for the story.