Housing | When Mia Johansson and Michael Schmitz moved from their shared home to adjacent apartments, the relationship was saved

Johansson’s home is a triangle, Schmitz’s is a two-bedroom. Johansson needs more space, because Aino lives with him every other week.

Mia Johansson and Michael Schmitz’s relationship was at the breaking point after the baby year, until Johansson’s eyes accidentally caught a solution. Now the couple lives in apartments next to each other and tells how everyday goes.

First there was traditional family idyll: an old front-line man’s house and a new baby family inhabiting it. There was a sauna and a lovely garden in the middle of a peaceful country landscape.

However, the reality was less harmonious. Inside the walls of the house seethed, and frequent quarrels tore apart the parents of the family Mia Johansson and Michael Schmitz apart.