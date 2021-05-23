Housing When four generations moved under the same roof, the biggest controversy became a very mundane matter – such is the exceptional 300-square-meter housing solution in Espoo

In the middle of Nöykkiö in Espoo is a 300-square-meter house with four generations living within its walls. The youngest resident is five and the oldest 74 years old. What is life like in a family community?

Vessan a piece of paper is glued to the door, which reads in the child’s handwriting, which curves slightly in front:

PUT THE LIGHTS OFF WHEN YOU COME OUT OF THE WS THAT OTHERS KNOW THAT THERE IS NO ONE.

A chalkboard hangs in the refrigerator door. It shows the previous week’s menu and trade list.