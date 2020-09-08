Housing When virtually seven-meter metal beams started to fall from the wall of an condo constructing in Espoo, Timo Haukilahti’s measure was fulfilled – Now 33 housing corporations are combating in opposition to the developer to alter the principles of the sport

Calling itself a “folks’s motion,” the group needs to make use of drive to barter the correction of building defects. The Ministry of the Setting is already making ready an modification to the regulation to reform practices within the area.

It was the final straw. Timo Haukilahti residence home exterior the partitions started to drop-scale metal beams, six and a half meters above the bottom tip.

The condo constructing in Leppävaara, Espoo, had been accomplished a couple of yr earlier, in 2015. Different building defects had been detected within the homes constructed by the development firm Skanska, for which repairs had been required.