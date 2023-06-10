Housing | What kind of “sounds of living” must be tolerated in an apartment building? Test whether you agree with others

Can I practice playing the flute, do laundry late or watch TV in the middle of the night in an apartment building? In this article’s test, you can see if you agree with other readers and the expert about what noises should be tolerated in an apartment building.

At least two things affect how annoying the sounds coming from the neighbor are: reasonableness and whether you know the neighbor.

Elina Nissinen HS

2:00 am

In an apartment building next door, the dog is barking, the child is crying and someone is renovating for the third week. The surface begins to tighten. Do you have to put up with this?

Annoyance from the neighbor’s noises is due to the expectations set for the home, says a noise researcher and docent at the University of Helsinki Outi Shooter.